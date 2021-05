The five day moving average of new Covid-19 cases has increased by 8 percent in the past week.

The figure was 437 last Tuesday but has increased to 470 this week.

There has also been a 9 percent rise in the 14 day incidence rate over the same period to 134 cases per 100,000 people.

383 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday – including 17 in Tipperary bringing the county’s 14 day rate to 167 per 100,000.