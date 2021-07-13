Premier County records lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country

Tipperary has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 of any county in Ireland over the last fortnight.

Latest figures reveal there have been 86 new cases in Tipp between June 28th and July 11th, giving it a 14-day rate of 54 cases per 100,000 people.

New data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the country’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to nearly 146 per 100,000 people.

Donegal’s is by far the country’s highest, at 446 – after 710 cases in the space of two weeks.

Sligo is the next highest, with an incidence rate of 223 – while Louth and Limerick also have rates of above 200.

Five counties have rates of less than 70 cases per 100,000 people – Longford, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary.