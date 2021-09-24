Premier among highest vaccination rates in the country

Tipperary has the fourth highest rate of vaccination among Irish counties, according to latest HSE data.

The figures for adults over 18, who’ve received at least one dose, showed significant disparities between counties.

The HSE estimates that the amount of people over 18 in Tipp who’ve received at least one dose is 97.3 percent of the population.

That’s a total which is only surpassed by Waterford, Carlow and Wexford – Waterford’s rate is 99.7 percent.

Among the neighbouring counties – Limerick is just under 96 percent, Cork, Galway and Clare are 95 percent, Offaly and Kilkenny are just under 91 percent, while Laois is at 87 percent.

Monaghan has the lowest vaccination rate in the country at 83.9 percent, slightly lower than Donegal.