Ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at TUH

Visiting restrictions are in place at Tipperary University Hospital due to an ongoing Covid 19 outbreak.

On the advice of the Hospital Outbreak Control Team all patients are allowed one visitor daily.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

• End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

• End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.

• Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

• One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

• Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.

• Exceptional circumstances are accommodated by arrangement with the Clinical Nurse Manager of the ward.

All visitors need to complete a COVID-19 Risk Assessment form at the front door prior to visiting.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Visiting Arrangements are reviewed on a weekly basis and further communication issued in the event of a change to current agreed visiting in Tipperary University Hospital.