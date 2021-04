South Tipp General Hospital is one of only three acute hospitals in the country without a current Covid-19 case among its patients.

Latest figures reveal that national Covid hospitalisations have dropped to 151, down from the total of 174 seven days previously.

At University Hospital Limerick, there are 13 patients with Covid-19, including five who are in intensive care.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus across the country is also dropping slowly, and currently stands at 45.