Newport records highest rate of Covid-19 in the county with lowest figures in Carrick on Suir

The Newport and Cashel-Tipperary Local Electoral Areas have recorded the highest Covid-19 incidence rates in the county in the last fortnight.

They’re the only areas of the county with incidence rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people, after 25 new cases were reported in the Newport area in that time, and 37 in Cashel-Tipperary.

Increased case numbers have been recorded in all areas of Tipperary however, in line with the surge of the Delta variant.

(July 6th – 19th, 2021)

Newport: 25 (new cases) / 153 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cashel-Tipperary: 37 / 135

Clonmel: 23 / 95

Thurles: 18 / 93

Cahir: 13 / 88

Nenagh: 14 / 65

Roscrea-Templemore: 9 / 54

Carrick-on-Suir: 10 / 51