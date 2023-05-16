New location for South Tipp Covid vaccinations

People in South Tipp are being urged to get their Covid-19 “Spring Booster” and also being reminded of a new vaccination centre in Clonmel.

The HSE is reminding everyone aged 70 or older and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system and who have not received their latest booster to get it as soon as possible.

Vaccines are available at the HSE’s five Vaccination Centres across the South East, including its facility which has relocated to new premises in Clonmel at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Western Rd in the town.

The HSE’s Clonmel Vaccination Centre had previously operated at the Clonmel Park Hotel from March 2021 until it moved to premises in Gurtnafleur in February of and finished up there at the end of March 2023.

A number of GP Practices and Pharmacies across counties Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pharmacy information is available at https://www2.hse.ie/services/pharmacies-covid-19/

Vaccinations are continuing to be delivered by the HSE to those who are homebound and residents of long stay residential care centres.

To get an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine at a HSE vaccination centre you can book via https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/ , call HSE Live on (1800) 700 700 or present at walk in-facilities detailed on the HSE web site at https://www2.hse.ie/services/covid-19-vaccination-centres/