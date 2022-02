Clonmel’s Covid-19 vaccination centre has been relocated.

Management at Tipperary University Hospital have paid tribute to the Clonmel Park Hotel for providing their facilities for the past 11 months, as well as the support of nearby businesses in the Poppyfield Retail Park.

From today, the vaccination centre will be in operation at the former Kentz building opposite Gurtnafleur Business Park, just off the bypass.

Details on the latest vaccination clinics can be found on the HSE website.