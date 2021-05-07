Nenagh records second highest Covid rate in the country

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area is continuing to experience one of the country’s highest Covid-19 infection rates.

In the fortnight up until Monday midnight, 127 new cases were found in the area giving it a 14-day rate of 594 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s a figure that’s only surpassed by the Milford area of north Donegal.

The nearby Newport Local Electoral Area has the second highest rate in Tipperary with 55 new cases and an incidence rate of 336.

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre remains in operation in Nenagh until Monday as part of efforts to stem the spread of a recent outbreak.

Nenagh: 127 (new cases) / 594 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 55 / 336

Roscrea-Templemore: 15 / 90

Cahir: 12 / 81

Clonmel: 17 / 70

Cashel-Tipperary: 15 / 55

Carrick-on-Suir: 10 / 51

Thurles: 5 / 26