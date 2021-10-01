Nenagh Covid rates lowest in the county

Many parts of north Tipperary are seeing much lower rates of Covid-19 than other areas of the Premier County.
Latest figures up until Monday midnight, show that the Covid-19 incidence rate in Nenagh’s Local Electoral Area was 75 cases per 100,000 people – the lowest in Tipperary.
That’s followed by Roscrea-Templemore with 120 cases per 100,000 people.
In comparison, Cahir’s Local Electoral Area has the highest 14-day rate in Tipp at 455, followed by Newport on 422 and Clonmel on 403.
Cahir: 67 (new cases) / 455 (cases per 100,000 people)
Newport: 69 / 422
Clonmel: 98 / 403
Thurles: 78 / 402
Carrick-on-Suir: 60 / 309
Cashel-Tipperary: 81 / 296
Roscrea-Templemore: 20 / 120
Nenagh: 16 / 75
National rate: 389 cases per 100,000 people.