Nenagh Covid rates lowest in the county

Many parts of north Tipperary are seeing much lower rates of Covid-19 than other areas of the Premier County.

Latest figures up until Monday midnight, show that the Covid-19 incidence rate in Nenagh’s Local Electoral Area was 75 cases per 100,000 people – the lowest in Tipperary.

That’s followed by Roscrea-Templemore with 120 cases per 100,000 people.

In comparison, Cahir’s Local Electoral Area has the highest 14-day rate in Tipp at 455, followed by Newport on 422 and Clonmel on 403.

Cahir: 67 (new cases) / 455 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 69 / 422

Clonmel: 98 / 403

Thurles: 78 / 402

Carrick-on-Suir: 60 / 309

Cashel-Tipperary: 81 / 296

Roscrea-Templemore: 20 / 120

Nenagh: 16 / 75

National rate: 389 cases per 100,000 people.