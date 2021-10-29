Nenagh Covid rates continue to soar

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area is continuing to see a surge in Covid-19 cases.

209 positive cases were detected there in the fortnight up until Monday, giving it a 14-day rate of 978 cases per 100,000 people.

The only other part of Tipperary above the national average is the Cahir Local Electoral Area, where the 14-day rate is 897 after 132 new cases were found.

The Cashel-Tipperary area recorded 80 new cases in the fortnight, giving it the lowest 14-day rate in Tipperary with 292.

Nenagh: 209 (new cases) / 978 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir: 132 / 897

Carrick-on-Suir: 109 / 561

Newport: 75 / 459

Roscrea-Templemore: 66 / 398

Clonmel: 81 / 333

Thurles: 60 / 310

Cashel-Tipperary: 80 / 292

National rate: 587 cases per 100,000 people.