Nenagh Covid-19 rates remain high

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area continues to have the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Tipperary, but the level there is dropping.

There were 81 new cases in the area in the fortnight up until Monday midnight, giving it a 14-day rate per 100,000 people of 379.

That’s down from a figure of 594 for the Nenagh area last week.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 10 new cases in the Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles Local Electoral Areas in the fortnight, and eight in Cashel-Tipperary.

Nenagh: 81 (new cases) / 379 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 20 / 122

Cahir: 16 / 109

Roscrea-Templemore: 12 / 72

Thurles: 10 / 52

Carrick-on-Suir: 10 / 51

Clonmel: 11 / 45

Cashel-Tipperary: 8 / 29