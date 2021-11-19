Nenagh and Cahir Covid rates well above national average

Covid rates in two local electoral areas in Tipperary are above the national average.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 1,160 across the country.

317 new cases in Nenagh has brought the rate to 1,483 per 100,000 in the fortnight to last Monday.

Meanwhile the figure for the Cahir local electoral area is at 1,359 after 200 new Covid cases were recorded over the fortnight.

Cashel has the lowest incidence rate in the Premier county at 654.7 per 100,000 with 180 new cases in the 14 days to last Monday.

Nenagh 317 (new cases) 1483.2 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir 200 / 1359

Thurles 215 / 1109.3

Carrick on Suir 213 / 1095.7

Roscrea – Templemore 179 / 1078.8

Newport 150 / 917.2

Clonmel 180 / 740.4

Cashel 180 / 657.4

National rate – 1160.7 cases per 100,000 people