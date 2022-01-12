Nearly 90,000 Covid tests conducted in South Tipp since pandemic began

Over 89,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out a the HSE facility in South Tipperary.

These include nearly 4,500 already this year along with over 72,500 in 2021 and more than 12,300 in 2020 at the Moyle Rovers GAA Centre outside Clonmel.

According to figures from HSE South East Community Health Care they are among over half a million PCR tests conducted across the five permanent centres in the region.

Chief Officer Kate Killeen White has paid tribute to the HSE’s testing staff at the Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford, Carlow and Wexford COVID-19 testing centres for their extraordinary commitment.

All five testing centres remained open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.