Mixed views among Tipp restauranteurs and publicans on return to indoor dining

Many Tipperary pub owners and restauranteurs have decided against an indoor reopening today due to frustration at the Covid cert system and concerns about unvaccinated staff.

In a late change of guidelines, only the contact tracing details of one person from a table will be required, but everybody will need to provide their digital Covid cert or HSE vaccination card.

Many businesses have decided to maintain their outdoor only service however, including De Róiste’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballinderry.

Owner DJ Roche explains why.

“We have an awful lot of young staff that are unvaccinated.”

“Number one the health issues that could possibly come from that – I didn’t feel that it was fair to expose them to that.”

“Number two I suppose the discrimination against younger people and families and stuff like that. I don’t think the new legislation is fair and I think it’s completely unworkable to be honest.”

Meanwhile a Tipperary publican is doing his best to make people feel at ease as pubs and restaurants reopen for indoor dining.

John Harney of Harney’s Final Furling in Clerihan says he doesn’t want people to feel under pressure when they arrive at the premises.

“At the moment everybody that comes to my pub is brought to the outdoor area.”