Mid-west vaccinations reach 500,000

Half a million Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered in the midwest region.

UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare are marking the occasion while appealing to the public to remain vigilant to the virus, and attend for booster and primary vaccine doses.

The region has vaccination centres in Nenagh, Ennis and Limerick, while more than 22,000 doses have also been administered in a remote service at venues including residential care settings.

Almost 26,000 vaccines have been given to 12-15 year olds in the region to date, and just over 8,000 to the 5-11 year old cohort since the start of January.