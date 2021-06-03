McGrath unhappy with guillotining of extension of Covid emergency powers

TDs last night voted in favour of extending the government’s emergency Covid-19 powers until November.

The bill passed by only five votes – 73 to 68.

It means widespread bans on travel and events could be imposed again over the next five months.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath opposed the extension – he’s annoyed with how it passed last night.

“It’s an affront to our democratic system to think that with such a big piece of legislation with such ramifications that it was guillotined into less than two and a half hours debate.”

“No amendments debated – well one was debated – none accepted or even voted on. Just final guillotine came down at the final stage. All stages passed – it’s a shocking situation in our democracy.”