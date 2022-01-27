McGrath says masks are unnecessary in schools

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has made a plea to the Taoiseach to remove the mask wearing requirement for children in schools.

The independent deputy stated in the Dáil that the masks are “unnecessary” and “uncomfortable” for many children, and urged the Taoiseach to follow England’s lead in removing the rule.

It’s a measure which is scheduled to stay in place here until at least the end of February.

Micheál Martin says the matter will be kept under review.

“The advice was to maintain the existing protocols around safety in our schools and in so doing to protect children whilst the opportunity for children to get vaccinated continues.

“We will keep that matter under review.”