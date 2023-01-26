Major difference in child Covid vaccination rates across Tipperary

Just over one in five children aged 5 to 11 in Ireland have completed their primary course of Covid vaccinations according to latest figures.
The Newport local electoral area had the highest rate in Tipp at 29% while Carrick on Suir had the lowest at 11%.
Stillorgan in Dublin had the highest rate at the end of last month, at 55 per cent.
Two local electoral areas in Donegal – Buncrana and Carndonagh – had the lowest rates, at 4 per cent.
Tipperary LEA rates
Newport: 29%
Nenagh: 20%
Roscrea – Templemore: 18%
Cashel – Tipperary: 18%
Thurles: 17%
Cahir: 16%
Clonmel: 15%
Carrick on Suir: 11%