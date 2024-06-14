Locals say Borrisokane refugee families are being bullied by IPAS

The community in Borrisokane is rallying this evening to address the forced relocation of 20 families who have been living in Direct Provision accommodation there.

They have been staying in the Riverside Apartments since November 2019 and include 27 primary school children.

Margaret is a member of the Borrisokane Liaison Committee – she says at the time they had what they thought was an ‘iron clad’ agreement with the Government that this would be permanent home for the refugee families.

However she says recently a number of them were given eviction notices to make way for International Protections Applicants.

“You couldn’t wish for better families. They’re part of the fabric now of Borrisokane. They’re residents – they’re no different to the rest of us.

“Basically they’re being bullied out by IPAS – they were told if they don’t find accommodation that they will be going to emergency accommodation. Uprooting families with children that are so part of the community – they have friends and a life and a safe home here in Borrisokane.”

A meeting has been organised for this evening at 7.30 in the Church of Ireland Hall in Borrisokane to provide a platform for concerned residents to air their concerns.