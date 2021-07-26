Some local pubs and restaurants opt not to reopen for indoor dining today

Indoor dining in pubs, restaurants and cafes resumes this morning for the first time since December.

However a number of pubs and restaurants in Tipperary have posted on social media that they will not be reopening today for indoor dining citing concerns for their staff – many of whom are still unvaccinated.

For those that are reopening a maximum of 6 adults will be allowed at one table and wearing face masks will be mandatory while not seated.

A change to the Failte Ireland guidelines overnight means only the lead person for each booking will have to give their phone number for contact tracing, as opposed to everyone.

Despite indoor dining reopening today, live performances at hospitality venues aren’t allowed to return.

It’s been over 500 days since musicians and entertainers have been allowed to perform in pubs, hotels and restaurants.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland, is calling for a clear roadmap for its members to return to work.