Local publican says he will probably have to turn away some regular customers under proposed indoor dining rules

A Tipperary publican is apologising in advance to customers for having to implement government guidelines on indoor dining.

The legislation will allow people who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered from Covid and people who have had a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours to be served inside pubs and restaurants.

TJ McInerney from TJ Macs in Mullinahone believes not only are publicans and restaurateurs confused but says the government is as well.

Speaking on Tipp Today he accepted that he will have to turn away some of his customers.

“Am I going to be dealing with what could be an aggressive patron who feels I am discriminating against them? I mean I don’t know how angry people are going to get.”

“In advance I apologise to anybody I upset – it’s not my intention but its just to follow these guidelines that I’m being given. So I apologise in advance to anybody I upset because I envisage people getting irate and very upset.”