Local publican says reopening hospitality would avoid repeat of weekend crowds across the country

A Tipperary publican says reopening the hospitality sector sooner will avoid scenes like those in Dublin, Cork and Galway over the weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered in all three cities leading to major concerns about an increase in Covid-19 cases. Many fear similar scenes over the June Bank holiday weekend.

Publican’s are due to reopen for outdoor services from next week – Mullinahone based TJ McInerney says such gatherings could be avoided if pubs could open this week.

“I think we need to open up hospitality – and preferably this Thursday if publicans can get in the stock – to avoid further scenes like that.”

“They need to work with hospitality. There’s 7,000 pubs in Ireland – if you open up them you have 7,000 toilet facilities there available. We’ll say an average of four or five members of staff so you can up it to about 30,000 or 35,000 people who will be helping the Guards ensure social distancing and that the guidelines are followed.”