Local pharmacies report increase in people presenting with non-Covid related respiratory illnesses

A local pharmacist says there’s been a significant uptake of Covid booster vaccines since news of the new strain of the virus broke.

All 36 of Ireland’s vaccination centres will be offering booster jabs as are GPs

Fethard based Jimmy O’Sullivan says pharmacies are playing their part as well in providing booster shots to those who are currently eligible.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said it’s important that enough people are scheduled for the booster shot to ensure no doses of the vaccine go to waste.

“They’re in units of six so we need six people to open a bottle so really a pharmacy would need an appointment system.

“We’re having a general appointment system so we’re saying to people if you have an appointment you can come anytime between say 3 o’clock and 6 o’clock.

“That allows us to manage our numbers and spread them out a little bit as well because pharmacies are busy at the moment – a lot of people sick out there. A lot of people have respiratory issues and on anti-biotics and that which we haven’t seen in a long time.