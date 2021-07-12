Local nursing homes continue to put residents first despite easing of visitor restrictions

Nursing homes across Tipperary will be allowed to set their own rules when it comes to easing restrictions on visits.

The government announced last week that residents will have no restrictions on the number of different people allowed to visit them, from later this month.

New guidance comes into effect from July 19th, but a limit on the number of people who can visit at one time will continue.

However Director of Nursing in Greenhill Nursing Home Carrick-On-Suir Shauna O’Brien says there still has to be a sense of caution.

“It’s nice to start normalizing things for residents but you have to gear it towards each individual nursing home. What I decide to do based on the guidelines and what I feel is safe here might not be safe in a nursing home down the road. That has to be respected.”

“Also some residents might themselves say they don’t want more visitors and that has to be respected. We can’t just dive in – guidelines are there to be taken as guidelines. They might not be acceptable or nursing homes might not be at that level just yet.”