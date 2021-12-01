Local GP says masks for primary pupils is preferable to closing schools

A Tipperary GP says the introduction of masks for children in 3rd class and above is preferable to having to close schools.

The measure is part of new Department of Education guidelines to combat rising Covid infection rates.

Cases among 5 to 12 year olds have increased by 47 per cent in the space of two weeks, with over 11,700 in the fortnight to last Sunday – compared to less than 8,000 in the previous two weeks.

Nenagh GP Pat Harold feels most children will adapt to wearing masks quite quickly.

“It’s going to take a lot of different things to get on top of this and if that’s what’s recommended I think we should do it.

“I mean mask wearing must be the most organic non-pharmaceutical things going and this isn’t forever and the pandemic isn’t forever.

“If the alternative is we have to close down schools and close down the economy and lock down wouldn’t that be a lot worse.”