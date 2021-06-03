Local Covid-19 aid arrives in India

The first shipment of PPE, collected following an appeal based in north Tipperary, has arrived in India to help medics deal with their Covid-19 crisis.

Arranged by Nenagh’s Sandra Farrell, 150 pallets of PPE was donated largely by Irish nursing homes, and collected and distributed from Banaghan’s warehouse in the town.

Sandra says the first 26 pallets have arrived in Delhi before they are further transported by road to arrive at the Hope Foundation Covid hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.

Over 50 tonnes of PPE has been donated, with the rest of the equipment to land in India in the coming weeks.