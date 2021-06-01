Limerick accounts for vast majority of new Covid cases in midwest

Just under nine out of every 10 new Covid-19 cases in the Midwest over the last fortnight have been in Limerick.

Public Health Mid-West have outlined a breakdown of recent cases in north Tipp, Limerick and Clare, to highlight the challenges being faced in the Treaty County.

In the two week period up until Sunday, there were more than 770 new Covid-19 cases in the Midwest.

More than 30 were in north Tipperary, more than 60 in Clare, and more than 680 in Limerick.

Public Health Mid-West say the spike in Limerick is the sharpest seen since before the onset of the ‘Third wave’ in December.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix, has cited the recovery from the recent community outbreak in Nenagh as something for people in Limerick to emulate.

She’s encouraging people to avail of walk-in testing and to be extra cautious with public health guidelines in the weeks ahead.

The walk-in and drive-thru Covid testing centre at Tyone, Nenagh remains open between 9am to 7.45pm daily.