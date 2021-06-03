Kelly welcomes reduction in time between AstraZeneca doses

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised reducing the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It has recommended 8 week intervals instead of the current 12 weeks.

The advice could see thousands of people who’ve had a first dose fully vaccinated sooner.

The recommendation, to the Chief Medical Officer, has gone to the HSE which is now considering implementation.

Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the new advice is welcome.

“So many people have been on to me from the 60 to 69 age group who’s doses are 14 or 12 weeks apart and really they are a group who could be quite vulnerable but have the longest period to wait to be fully vaccinated. Many of us will be vaccinated long before them.”

“I’ve had hundreds and hundreds of people from across the country on to me – and their families – worried about them so I very much welcome this decision.”