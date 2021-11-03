Kelly calls for booster vaccine for all as soon as possible

Labour Leader Alan Kelly has urged the Government to consider offering a booster Covid-19 vaccine to the entire population in the coming months.

The Tipperary TD raised concerns about the pandemic outlook this winter, saying healthcare workers are “absolutely exhausted”.

Booster Covid-19 jabs are seen as controversial by many high-ranking WHO figures, due to the difficulties being faced by poorer countries in sourcing the vaccine.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Kelly believed that much of the vaccine stock already in Ireland simply isn’t transferrable.

“I’m all for distributing some of our vaccines across the world to poorer nations, particularly the vector vaccines. However the MRNA vaccines are not exactly distributable to poorer nations because they don’t have the infrastructure.

“So can I ask will it be considered that by early next year after we have dealt with those under 60 who have underlying conditions that we will put in place as I would suggest a booster vaccine for the whole population.