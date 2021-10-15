Just one Tipperary LEA has Covid rates above national average

Cashel – Tipperary is the only Local Electoral Area in the Premier County to have a Covid-19 incidence rate above the Irish average.

According to the latest figures 116 new cases were recorded in area over the last fortnight to bring the 14-day incidence rate to 423.6 per 100,000 people.

On Monday, the country’s 14-day incidence rate was 394 cases per 100,000 people.

The Newport LEA is next in line with a rate of 354.6 per 100,000.

Carrick on Suir and Roscrea – Templemore have the lowest rates in the county at 216 and 211 respectively.

The area with by far the highest rate in Ireland is Waterford City South, at 1,250 per 100,000. The area with the lowest rate in the country in Belmullet in Co Mayo, at 103.



Cashel – Tipperary LEA 116 (new cases) 423.6 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport LEA 58 / 354.6

Clonmel LEA 85 / 349.7

Nenagh LEA 74 / 346.2

Cahir LEA 49 / 332.9

Thurles LEA 55 / 238.8

Carrick on Suir LEA 42 / 216

Roscrea – Templemore LEA 35 / 210.9

National rate: 394 per 100,000 people.