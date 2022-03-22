Increasing Covid numbers lead to restrictions at Nenagh Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been put in place on the inpatient wards at Nenagh Hospital.

This is due to the increased level of COVID-related activity within the hospital and in the community at present.

Hospital management say the decision has been taken to help keep all patients, their loved ones, and staff safe, and to ensure essential hospital services can remain open for patients.

The situation is being monitored on a daily basis, and hospital management hopes to reintroduce visiting to relatives of inpatients as soon as it is safe to do so.

All other services in the hospital continue to operate as normal.

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions on both wards are:

– People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

– People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

These exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.