Increased demand for Covid-19 tests at Tipperary centres

People in Tipperary are being encouraged to book their Covid-19 tests online, as healthcare officials prepare for greater presentations in the coming days.

Covid-19 tests at the centres at Moyle Rovers GAA Club and Tyone, Nenagh, can be booked online via ‘hse.ie’, and anybody who goes along without pre-booking is warned they may face longer waits.

An average of 130 tests were carried out each day in Nenagh so far this week.

Michelle Lynch is Covid-19 Programmes lead for HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare.

“The testing centres now are getting extremely busy.”

“When people pre-book their appointment they are seen in a much more timely fashion at the testing centre and also they’re getting to choose a time that suits themselves.”

“So all you need to do is log on to the HSE website – book a Covid-19 test – press the start button – click on the location – scroll down to the Nenagh testing centre and then book your time slot.”