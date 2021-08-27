Huge increase in Covid cases in Clonmel LEA

One out of almost every 100 people in the Clonmel Local Electoral Area has contracted Covid-19 in the last fortnight.

The area has jumped from the lowest Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary last week, to the highest this week.

Between August 3rd and 16th, 39 new cases were found in the Clonmel area.

However, latest weekly figures for August 10th to 23rd show 227 new cases in the Clonmel area and a 14-day incidence rate of 934 cases per 100,000 people.

The Thurles and Nenagh Local Electoral Areas are the only other areas in the county to be above the national 14-day average.

There were 139 new cases in the Thurles area in the last fortnight, and 136 in Nenagh.

In contrast, there were 44 new cases in the Carrick-on-Suir area in that timeframe.

Clonmel: 227 (new cases) / 934 (cases per 100,000 people)

Thurles: 139 / 717

Nenagh: 136 / 636

Newport: 82 / 501

Cashel-Tipperary: 130 / 475

Cahir: 47 / 319

Roscrea-Templemore: 52 / 313

Carrick-on-Suir: 44 / 226

National Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people – 526