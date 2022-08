Latest figures from the HSE show there were no Intensive Care beds available in either of the main hospitals serving Tipperary yesterday.

As of 10.30am on Sunday all ICU beds were occupied at both Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel and University Hospital Limerick.

In all UHL – which provides emergency cover for North Tipp – had 21 Covid cases while TUH had 7.

There were also 3 more suspected cases in the Limerick hospital and 1 suspected case in Clonmel.