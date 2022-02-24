‘Out of hours’ option introduced by local business in light of easing restrictions

Retailers have a ‘responsibility’ to make shoppers feel safe says one local business.

World Wide Cycles in Clonmel has introduced ‘out of hours’ shopping options for customers who may be nervous due to the easing of restrictions.

Tina Clarke told Tipp Today that they have taken the decision to open before 9.30am and after close for those with an appointment.

Tina says that they want to be considerate and attentive to all of their customer’s needs:

” Every family has a story has a story to tell, there’s so many cases that force immuno-compromised situations on them, it may not be them themselves, the cyclist, but it may be their Mum or Dad or their brother or sister.”

She says that means they have to be careful when they’re out not to bring anything home.