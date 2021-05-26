Fáilte Ireland publish guidelines for hospitality sector

The proposals had been expected yesterday, but were held-up at the Department of Taoiseach for further “observation”.

A cap of 6 adults per booking’s is included in the guidelines – along with a 105 minute time limit for indoor dining without social distancing.

Niamh Quinn from Flanagan’s Lane restaurant in Tipp Town says the lack of information and clarity from the Government up to now has left customers confused.

“They’re coming in and asking can we sit down and we say unfortunately you can’t so there is a lot of confusion with these delays and no forward planning.”

“Even when the hairdressers were opening back up people were saying ‘oh great, you’ll be back open’ and we were saying no.”

“It’s all generations – we have young and old coming in looking in to sit down, asking when are we opening back up.”

“The guidelines and lifting of restrictions are not being made clear enough.”