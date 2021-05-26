Drive to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases in Mid-West

Inconsistent mask-wearing, poor social distancing and inadequate ventilation are among the reasons being outlined for an increase in Covid-19 cases in local workplaces.

Public Health Mid-West, which oversees north Tipp, Limerick and Clare, say they’re currently investigating 23 workplaces in the region involving 32 Covid cases and an estimated 59 close contacts.

They have also reiterated their concerns about some staff members still working while displaying symptoms.

The warning comes as Public Health Mid-West launches a month-long awareness campaign called #SafeWorkStopsCovid.

This will see a range of online initiatives being stepped up to highlight how to maintain a safe workplace.