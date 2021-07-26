Delta variant a huge concern for Nenagh consultant as indoor dining resumes

A Nenagh based consultant is continuing to urge caution even with the reopening of indoor dining.

Dr Mary Ryan is a Consultant Endocrinologist in Barrington’s Hospital Limerick and Aut Even in Kilkenny.

While acknowledging the need for the hospitality sector to get back to normality she expressed her concerns on Tipp Today earlier.

“Obviously I’m coming at it from a medical standpoint where I’m just concerned – as I’m sure everybody else is – on the Delta variant and what that offers.”

“I suppose the concern would be the one metre distance among the tables, the fact that it’s indoors and also the fact that a lot of the servers are not vaccinated.”

“We’ll just have to see how it goes and obviously if numbers go up things will revert back anyway.”