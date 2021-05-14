Covid vaccinations and testing not impacted by HSE cyber-attack

The HSE has confirmed there’s been a “significant ransomware attack” on its IT systems – and has shut down the entire network to protect them.

It’s apologised for the inconvenience caused to patients and the public.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Tipperary University Hospital (TUH) are conducting a risk assessment of the situation.

At this time there has been some cancellation of appointments, those patients are being contacted and advised of same.

Elective surgical procedures at the Clonmel hospital are not impacted.

Fiachra O’Ceilleachair from the HSE South East Community Healthcare says the Covid vaccination and testing programmes are not affected by the IT issues and is urging people to attend for their appointments.