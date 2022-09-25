COVID vaccination clinic available in Thurles from next week

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available at the Thurles Primary Care Centre every Tuesday from next week.

The UL Hospitals Group say it will operate until further notice with the public able to book their vaccine appointments.

Appointments can be booked from 10am to 1pm and 2 to 4.30pm on the opening day, September 27th.

The regular weekly opening hours will be 9am to 1pm and 2 to 4.30pm from the following Tuesday, October 4th.

Details of how to book are on the Tipp FM website.

=Go to https://bit.ly/3BFQhrV and select ‘Thurles Primary Care Centre’ from the location list.