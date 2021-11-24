Covid testing capacity under strain, with Tipp’s centres maxed out today

Covid test appointments are difficult to find across the country, with the Nenagh and Clonmel centres showing no available times today.

Meanwhile Covid-19 related hospital admissions have stabilised in the last week, but staff remain under severe pressure at local hospitals.

Latest HSE data reveals there are 47 patients with the virus at University Hospital Limerick – down from a total of 50 one week ago.

14 people are in Intensive Care there, an increase of one on last week’s total.

Further south, there are seven people with the virus at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, down from 15 a week previously.

Nationally, there are 609 people in hospital with the virus – an increase of eight in the last seven days.

The HSE’s CEO has told an Oireachtas committee the health system is under serious pressure as it deals with a fourth surge.

Paul Reid says more than three hundred surgeries were being cancelled every week in October.

“Through September about 180 cancellations per week – that stepped up in October to about 350 per week.

“There has been about 1,000 cancellations in the past four weeks.”