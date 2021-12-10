Covid rates remain high in Nenagh and Cahir

The Nenagh and Cahir Local Electoral Areas continue to see the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the county.

In the last fortnight, the Nenagh area had 419 new cases and an incidence rate of 1,960 cases per 100,000 people, closely followed by Cahir with 286 new cases and an incidence rate of 1,943.

Only the Roscrea-Templemore, Cashel-Tipperary and Thurles areas were below the national average of 1,355 in that fortnight.

Nenagh: 419 (new cases) / 1960 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir: 286 / 1943

Clonmel: 427 / 1756

Carrick-on-Suir: 317 / 1631

Newport: 244 / 1492

Roscrea-Templemore: 222 / 1338

Cashel-Tipperary: 342 / 1249

Thurles: 228 / 1176

National: 1355 per 100,000 people.