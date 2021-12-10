Covid rates remain high in Nenagh and Cahir

The Nenagh and Cahir Local Electoral Areas continue to see the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the county.
In the last fortnight, the Nenagh area had 419 new cases and an incidence rate of 1,960 cases per 100,000 people, closely followed by Cahir with 286 new cases and an incidence rate of 1,943.
Only the Roscrea-Templemore, Cashel-Tipperary and Thurles areas were below the national average of 1,355 in that fortnight.
Nenagh: 419 (new cases) / 1960 (cases per 100,000 people)
Cahir: 286 / 1943
Clonmel: 427 / 1756
Carrick-on-Suir: 317 / 1631
Newport: 244 / 1492
Roscrea-Templemore: 222 / 1338
Cashel-Tipperary: 342 / 1249
Thurles: 228 / 1176
National: 1355 per 100,000 people.