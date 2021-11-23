Covid rates among Tipp primary school students among highest in the country

Figures from the Irish National Teachers Organisation show that 147 students at national schools in County Tipperary tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

The INTO says Covid transmission levels among pupils are soaring following the removal of public health supports from schools.

According to a survey of school principals 3.3% of the 4,421 primary school students in Tipperary tested positive for the virus between November 1st and 16th last.

This is the 5th highest rate in the country with Waterford primary school principals reporting a rate of 4.1%.

Kerry schools recorded the lowest at just 0.1%

In the schools responding to the survey nationally, 3.62% of staff were reported as testing positive for Covid-19 during this period.

Over 11,750 substitutable days were reported during the survey period, of which almost a third were not covered.