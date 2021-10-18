Covid patient numbers increase at local hospitals

University Hospital Limerick is treating a growing number of Covid-infected patients as it cancels all but the most time-critical outpatient appointments today.

Latest HSE data reveals there are 49 Covid-19 patients at UHL, the highest total of any Irish hospital and a 25 percent increase on the hospital’s total seven days previously.

UL Hospitals Group made the decision on Friday to cancel the most time-critical outpatient appointments at UHL today, as well as some elective surgery there and at St John’s Hospital.

The decision was made in light of very high levels of emergency admissions and Covid-positive patients.

Latest HSE figures reveal there are 49 patients with Covid-19 there, with Galway University Hospital having the next highest total on 37.

Some visiting restrictions have been reintroduced at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel due to an increase in patients with Covid-19.

In a statement issued this afternoon, management say that visiting to the Medical 1 ward is suspended, pending a further review by the hospital outbreak team.

Visiting is permitted to other wards as long as a variety of infection control guidelines and time restrictions are met.

Despite a plea from management for people to look at all care options, there are 59 patients on trolleys at UHL this afternoon according to the INMO.

That figure is down from last Monday’s total of 87, but the total is still the highest in the country today.

Meanwhile, Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel is treating 11 patients with Covid-19, while four people are currently on trolleys there.