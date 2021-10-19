Covid certs to remain in use until early next year

The planned re-opening of nightclubs and other sectors can go ahead on Friday with Digital Covid Certs in place.

Capacity limits on weddings and other religious services will lift on Friday.

10 adults will now be allowed at a table when dining indoors, up from 6.

Vaccine passports will not be required for outdoor events and capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events have been lifted.

The rules around mask wearing, social distancing and Covid certs to remain until February.

A booster vaccine campaign for over-60s will start immediately.