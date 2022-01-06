Covid booster clinics taking place in Clonmel and Nenagh

The HSE is continuing with Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinics in Tipperary today.

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged under 30 will take place at the Clonmel Park Hotel from 1.15 to 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile those under 30 can avail of the booster shot at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh from 2 to 7 this evening.

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

• Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

• Photo ID;

• Your Eircode;

• And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

• You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

• Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)