Covid-19 vaccine booster clinic planned for Thurles

The clinic will run from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4.30pm in the Thurles Primary Care Centre for over-30s who wish to get their booster vaccine.

As winter approaches, there is a double threat of both Covid-19 and the flu.

Tipperary’s Dr Breda Cosgrove, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with Public Health Mid-West is urging people to protect themselves and others.

“It is very hard to predict what kind of winter we’re going to have, we have seen in increase in hospitalisations due to Covid which is definitely of concern.

“The flu season then, it’s early, it’s only just started so we haven’t seen huge numbers yet but we really don’t know what it’s going to be like in the next month or so.

“So it’s early in the flu season, we’re going into the winter time, the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated against both.”