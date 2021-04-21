Covid-19 vaccinations to start in Nenagh today

It’s hoped that today will mark an important step in the acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Tipperary.

After months of preparations, the HSE’s centre at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh will welcome its first appointments this morning.

Across the country, over 130,000 people in the 65-69 year old age bracket have registered for their vaccine appointments since the registration portal opened last week.

Many of those people will receive their first jab in Nenagh today when the Abbey Court Hotel opens its doors to the public.

The Nenagh centre will serve people in the north of the county, and it’s hoped that it’ll mark a speeding up of the vaccination process for adults below the age of 70.

CEO of UL Hospitals Group, Colette Cowan, says the opening of the Nenagh centre, as well as the one in Ennis, are a few days in advance of their initial planned date.

She advises that those who’ve registered for a vaccine online or over the phone are being offered an appointment at the most convenient location to them.