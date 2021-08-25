Continued reduction on numbers claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has fallen below 150,000 for the first time.

149,000 received the payment this week, at a cost of €44 million.

The numbers in Tipperary are down 117 on last week with 3,508 people getting the payment yesterday.

The local figure reached a peak of 18,515 in May of last year while the highest figure this year was just over 13,000 in early February.

The PUP will begin to be cut from next month as part of the government’s plan to phase out the payment.